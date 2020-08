Widening the scope, moons might come in handy when determining if there is life on other planets.

NASA said scientists use the Hubble Space Telescope to detect Earth’s ozone in our atmosphere.

They did it by using the moon as a mirror to reflect sunlight that passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and the telescope.

Scientists believe if they can detect Earth’s ozone this way, they might be able to do it with other planets adding an ozone layer could be a sign of life