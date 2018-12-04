USPS suspends service in honor of George H.W. Bush

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier gathers mail to load into his truck before making his delivery run in the East Atlanta neighborhood in Atlanta. As consumers demand ever-quicker and convenient package...

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) -- - The Postal Service will not be delivering regular mail on Wednesday, December 5th. Additionally, no retail locations will be open on Wednesday.

President Donald J. Trump has declared December 5th as a national day of mourning and calling on Americans to remember the vast contributions of former President George H.W. Bush.

The USPS issued an alert on their website that to honor the life and legacy of President Bush, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning which means all post office locations will be closed, regular mail will not be delivered, and package delivery will be limited.