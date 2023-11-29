LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has charged a 28-year-old Utica man with two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Zane Taylor was arraigned in 41A District Court in Shelby Township on Wednesday November 11.

The arrest and charges came after law enforcement received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

MSP officials conducted a search of his home which they said turned up digital evidence.

If Taylor is convicted, he faces up to twenty years in prison for each charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 10 to 20 years in prison for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.