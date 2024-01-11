LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local utilities, businesses and governments are ramping up preparations for a snowstorm expected to hit mid-Michigan beginning Friday.

On Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency warned people in the upper midwest, including Michigan, to brace for “blizzard-like conditions.”

High winds and significant snow accumulation are forecast throughout the mid-Michigan region.

A Michigan Dept. of Transportation snowplow clears a section of M-139 during a late fall snowstorm Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, near downtown Berrien Springs, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

School districts in the area are already notifying residents of school closures for Friday.

Sparrow Health Systems announced Thursday afternoon that its labs will close on Friday at noon. They will be closed all day Saturday, and reopen Sunday at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Consumers Energy said on Facebook it is wrapping up damage repairs from the storm earlier this week, and is prepared for the coming storm. They encourage people to monitor the outage map

Amy Adamy, spokeswoman for the Lansing Board of Water and Light, tells 6 News in an email that the utility is also preparing for the storm.

“BWL is watching the weather reports, and we’re ready to respond to whatever comes our way,” she wrote. “We have crews prepared, and support staff ready. One of our biggest concerns with this type of storm are car-pole accidents, so we want to encourage drivers to be cautious if they have to be on the roads and to drive slowly. If anyone experiences an outage, they should report to us using one of the methods found here: www.lbwl.com/outagecenter. Lastly, if people do experience outages and use generators, we want to remind them to not run them inside their home and utilize them safely.”

In a text message to 6 News, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the city is prepared.

“Plows and staff and salt trucks are ready to go,” Schor said. He notes he’s ready to issue a “Blue Alert” for cold weather concerns, as well as a “Snow Emergency.”

If a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets will be restricted in order to allow city plows and salt trucks to clear roadways.

Schor said the city’s warming center network has also been prepared. Anyone who needs a warming center can find the nearest one here.

The city has put a website together with links to know where plows will be and other information related to snow in the city.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is also warning residents to be on the lookout for weather scams.

“Scammers and price-gougers often arrive after severe weather events to take advantage of vehicle and homeowners, and the Attorney General offers tips and best practices to avoid compounding a weather disaster with financial disaster,” according to a news release from her office.

Nessel offers these tips to avoid being scammed:

Breathe! Take some time to absorb what has happened, and don’t make any rash decisions before doing your homework. This is especially true if you are approached by anyone telling you they can fix your home right away – but only if you accept their “help” right now. Legitimate home repair contractors understand you need time to do your homework and check them out before you pay them anything or sign any contracts.

Talk to your homeowner's insurance agent or company. Carefully review your homeowner's insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered and the amount of your deductible. Then be sure to contact your homeowner's insurance agent or company, writing down questions you have and the answers that you are provided, along with a list of whom you talked to and when. Knowing what your insurance will cover will help you to determine how much you can spend on repairs, and prioritize repairs based on safety and need.

Do your homework. Do your homework before hiring a home repair contractor by following the tips found in the remainder of this Consumer Alert. Some of our tips include ensuring that the home repair contractor you've decided to hire is licensed, insured, well-regarded by your friends and neighbors, and you are comfortable with their complaint history (if one exists).

Get everything in writing, never pay in cash, and never pay in full upfront. Ensure that all promises, quotes, and expectations are put in writing in a contract that you will carefully review before signing. Paying for a home repair using a credit card is recommended because using credit cards provides you with added protection to dispute a charge if the repair is not completed. Finally, you should never pay for an entire home repair upfront! To ensure that all work is completed in accordance with the contract terms and your expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work upfront and pay for the rest of the work once it is complete to your satisfaction. News Release, Office of the Attorney General, Jan. 11, 2024

“While severe weather may not be predictable, the bad actors and scammers who take advantage of distressed homeowners in the aftermath are. By knowing their tactics and schemes before they come to town, consumers can better protect themselves from those looking to profit unscrupulously from their hardship,” Nessel said in the news release. “I encourage Michigan residents to exercise heightened caution when seeking urgent repairs, and to contact my office’s Consumer Protection Team if you believe a business is engaging in fraudulent or unfair behavior in the wake of severe weather.”