LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As utilities like Consumers Energy get close to restoring power to the rest of the customers affected by Wednesday’s storms, they’re also getting ready for the next big round of storms.

After Wednesday’s storms, DTE Energy reported more than 100,000 customers without power and Consumers reported more than 30,000 without power, according to the Associated Press.

Starting Friday night and lasting through early Saturday morning, the next round of storms is expected to hit southwest and western Michigan and the southern counties according to weather reports on Friday.

Some of the storms might include heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts faster than 65 mph. These are likely to cause more power outages, downed electric wires and other safety hazards.

“Consumers Energy wants to assure customers that we are doing everything possible to prepare for this next storm and mitigate any additional impacts,” the company said. “The Consumers Energy Restoration Team is keeping crews from Wednesday’s storm ready on its system, and crews are staged in areas the storm is expected to hit hardest.”

They are currently preparing trucks and restocking essential materials to assist with any restoration efforts.

The utility shares these critical storm safety instructions:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away and report the issue by calling 911, and also Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear, then safely pass workers on roadsides.

