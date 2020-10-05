Utility bill help available from DTE

(WLNS) — If you are a DTE Energy customer and struggling to pay your bills due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is help available.

The Detroit-based utility is pledging $13 million to help its customers stay warm and keep the lights on during these trying times.

Officials with DTE announced today the money will be handed out to non-profits and community-based programs across the state.

Customers can also apply for direct assistance themselves.

For more information, call the number on your screen.