LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After an evening of major snowfall and strong winds Friday night into Saturday, thousands in Michigan are still without power.
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy is reporting 1,877 outages and 54,401 people affected.
DTE Energy, the state’s other major utility, is reporting 84,251 customers without power as of 4:30.
“We have over 450 crews of lineworkers and contractors working tirelessly to restore power,” said Melissa Gleespen of Consumers Energy in a news release Saturday. “The high winds forecast for today will continue to present obstacles. But our crews are up to the challenge.”
According to the news release, the hundreds of crews are supported by contractors from around Michigan and nine other states, including Colorado, Oklahoma, Alabama and New York.
Consumers line workers and contractors worked through the night to restore power to about 60,000 customers, and around 65,000 were still without power as of Saturday morning, they said.
Consumers has issued the following safety tips:
- Be alert to crews working along slick roads. Slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear, so they can go safely past workers on roadsides.
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. To report unguarded downed power lines, call 911, as well as Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous, deadly levels of carbon monoxide.
- Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration. Once it’s safe, clean-up of debris is the property owner’s responsibility.
- In some cases, the mast that holds the electric wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or cable.