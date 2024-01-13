LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After an evening of major snowfall and strong winds Friday night into Saturday, thousands in Michigan are still without power.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy is reporting 1,877 outages and 54,401 people affected.

DTE Energy, the state’s other major utility, is reporting 84,251 customers without power as of 4:30.

“We have over 450 crews of lineworkers and contractors working tirelessly to restore power,” said Melissa Gleespen of Consumers Energy in a news release Saturday. “The high winds forecast for today will continue to present obstacles. But our crews are up to the challenge.”

Utility crews are working to restore power after winter storms Friday and Saturday. (Photo/Consumers Energy)

According to the news release, the hundreds of crews are supported by contractors from around Michigan and nine other states, including Colorado, Oklahoma, Alabama and New York.

Consumers line workers and contractors worked through the night to restore power to about 60,000 customers, and around 65,000 were still without power as of Saturday morning, they said.

Consumers has issued the following safety tips: