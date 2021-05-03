Utility work shuts down roads in Lansing and East Lansing

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Starting today, the city of Lansing and East Lansing will begin closing down various roads for major road construction work.

In the city of Lansing, Jenison Street will be closed from Willow Street to Shiawassee Street. However, Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will remain open.

The city will be working on water mains and doing asphalt milling, officials say this

work will last until September.

In the city of East Lansing, a section of Abbot road will be closed between Albert Avenue. and Elizabeth Street. Crews will tie in a combined sewer and resurface part of the road. This work will last for the next two weeks.

In addition, the intersection of Charles and Beech Street(s) will also be closed for emergency sewer repair, which will last for the next week.