Vaccination push comes to Ingham County fair

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Here at the Ingham County fair, you can get your elephant ears, some popcorn and your COVID-19 vaccine

And that’s not all.

The Ingham County Health Department is also making sure kids’ shots are up to date.

People like Elisabeth Ruddell, who had her COVID-19 shot, are glad that the effort is being expanded so she can feel safer when she goes back to the classroom.

“I have reading glasses so it’s hard they fog up when I wear my mask, so I’m excited to be able to see and use them,” she said.

Kim Vandoser was at the fair today, and she’s glad to see a vaccination site at a place like the county fair, and is encouraging her grandkids to get the shot as soon as they can.

But she still has her concerns about being out in crowds.

“To tell you the truth, I said everybody has to wash their hands when we are done, and we came now we were hoping would not be all that busy so its nerve-wracking, but so is going anywhere.”

Health officials say even if you are vaccinated, you should take precautions.

“It would not be an all bad decision at this point in time to start wearing masks again. We are not quite at sustained transmission in Ingham County but we could be soon,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Officials want to try to push this effort as much as they can to keep people safe and healthy when schools reopen.

That’s why they’ll be back out here again aAt the fairgrounds on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.

