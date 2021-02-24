Varsity basketball player makes unexpected pass to opposing JV player

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WJMN) – Last week, an act of kindness happened between Wakefield-Marenisco and Dollar Bay.

It involved a member of the Cardinals varsity basketball team and a player on the Blue Bolts junior varsity team.

Wakefield’s head coach, Terry Fetters, says he had no idea one of his players did something amazing following their game.

“My wife was on Facebook and she had mentioned to me, ‘Why didn’t you tell me what Matthew did last night? I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ When she showed me the Facebook page, I just couldn’t believe it. I was blown away.”

After the final buzzer came the ultimate assist.

“I just remember being young and not being able to afford nicer shoes for basketball and I know how bad it sucked. Basketball ball shoes are a necessity. I’ve rolled a lot of ankles not wearing the right shoes for the right things,” said Matt Montie, a varsity forward on the Wakefield-Marenisco boys basketball team.

Friday night after Wakfield-Marenisco’s game against Dollar Bay, Matt Montie did the unexpected.

“Usually, I know everything and for me not to know that, I must have been in the locker room or something. I just couldn’t believe he had done that, but it doesn’t surprise me because he is a good young man,” said Fetters.

Montie passed off his shoes to a player on the opposing junior varsity team.

“I didn’t actually talk to him. I was changing and i gave them to one of our JV kids and he gave them to their athletic director because he had already went home. It feels pretty good to help somebody out, I guess,” said Montie.

This selfless act didn’t go unnoticed.

“Sunday night, when we had practice I had a little team meeting and I had discussed what Matthew had done on Friday night. You know, I told the team and the JV team also, I said not only does it make Matthew look good and being a good person, but it makes us all look good. Not only our teams, our school, but our whole community. So, I was very proud of him for that,” said Fetters.

Montie says he hopes the shoes will help.

“Ankle support is one of the biggest things. I play football and my ankles are so bad now. If i don’t wear high top shoes they will roll right away,” said Montie.

“The kids got such a big heart. You know, he would do that for anybody,” said Fetters.

“I wore those shoes for a couple of years. They were nice shoes. I hope he really likes them,” concluded Montie.

