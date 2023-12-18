LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Vatican announced new guidelines Monday allowing priests to provide blessings for people in same-sex marriages.

“I think it’s great because people know that if they are trying to do God’s will, and they want His help they can expect to receive it,” says Richard Budd, director of Marriage and Family Ministries for the Diocese of Lansing.

While the document allows blessings for people in same-sex marriages, it clarifies the blessings should not be seen as formal blessings.

“I think most Catholics have the idea of like you see a priest on the street corner, you go up to him, ‘Father can I have a blessing?’ He gives you a blessing. It’s those spontaneous blessings that we are talking about,” Budd explained. “So, the document is very explicit that there will be no ritual or no formalness to it.”

The church also took pains to reiterate the new approval of blessings does not change church teaching, namely that same-sex marriage and relationships are sin.

P-FLAG of Lansing isn’t buying the slight shift in church actions.

“[PFLAG] does not need a higher power to help pick who it loves or judge them for their values,” the organization says in a statement to 6 News.

The organization wonders if this is real progress on LGBTQ issues from the Vatican, or just a public relations stunt.

“A couple, as such, is not getting a blessing and just like if me and a friend approached and asked for a blessing to have strength in pray then God will give me the grace to do that through the blessing,” Budd said. “And so that’s what it’s really about.”