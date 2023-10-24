CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation said the northbound US-127 ramp to I-69 west exit 82B ramp has re-opened a couple of hours after a three-vehicle crash and double-vehicle fire in Clinton County. The crash happened shortly after 6 Tuesday morning.

Multi-vehicle crash closes NB US-127 ramp to WB I-69. (WLNS)

The Clinton County Fire Chief confirms no one was killed in this crash. One person was trapped in the car but was rescued alive. First responders did take all three to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the chief, one person was in each vehicle. He tells 6 News it appears one of the vehicles turned sideways and was t-boned by two other vehicles.

The chief said two of the vehicles caught fire and it took about 30 minutes to put the fires out.