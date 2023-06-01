DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — With temperatures rising to the 80s and 90s for the next several days, AAA is providing tips to help drivers safely deal with the heat.

In just a few minutes, the interior of a car can become dangerously hot, and Michigan’s heatwave forecast presents a greater risk for heat strokes.

Since 1998, 946 children have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to noheatstroke.org. More than half of those deaths are children younger than 2 years old.

Soaring temperatures can also place pets at risk. It is never safe to leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are left partially open.

Even on more mild days, temperatures inside a car can easily swell to more than 100 degrees, which puts your pet at risk for heat stroke or possibly death.

Here are some important tips to help keep the kids and animals in your car safe from dangerous temperatures:

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even if the windows are open or the air conditioning is running.

Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle

Always lock your vehicle, even in driveways and garages, and keep keys out of children’s reach

Make it a habit to check your front and back seat before locking your vehicle

If you a see a child or pet alone in the car, call 911 and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

For more hot summer weather safety and vehicle maintenance tips, you can check out AAA’s website.