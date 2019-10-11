Verbal argument turns physical in Lansing stabbing, police say

LANSING — Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Thursday evening behind a business on the 5600 block of S. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.

Two men had a verbal argument that turned physical. One of the two men, a 40-year-old suspect cut and stabbed the other man, a 43-year-old victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment on a minor wound, Lansing police said. The victim was at times not cooperative and also walked out of the hospital during his treatment.

The other man was taken to Lansing Police Department Detention.

The suspect’s name will not be released until he is arraigned.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.