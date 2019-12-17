Verdict reached for man accused of killing MSU student

30-year-old Steven Washington sat silently as the judge told him he was guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Michigan State student Isai Berrones.



The shooting was on October 12th 2018. It happened at the 25 East Apartments on Abbot Road after a fight between two groups of people.​ Prosecutors say during the two-minute fight Washington pointed his gun at Berrones and shot the Michigan State student in the chest and left him to die. ​In closing arguments today, the defense called the case ‘smoke and mirrors’ with mistakes in the police report, untrustworthy testimony, and no physical evidence.



“They tried for DNA, nothing. They have nothing that you can sink your teeth into. They’ve got nothing but panicked statements from various people with various motives and the ones with the most motive to try and bury Mr. Washington can’t even tell you he was there. He can’t even tell you he shot anything,” said Defense attorney, Toby White.



The prosecution based its case on the fact that the bullets that killed Berrones matched the gun found in the car Washington used to leave the state.



“Take away every other fact in that case that is the most compelling piece of evidence in this case directly linking this defendant Steven Washington with the totality of evidence that you have seen to being the shooter at the scene,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Bill Crino.



In the end, the jury only needed about four hours to find Washington guilty of murder. He faces life in prison and will be held without bond until sentencing.​ The sentencing is scheduled for January 29th.

