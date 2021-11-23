‘Very immersed in this investigation’: East Lansing Police speak on MSU student death

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are still many unanswered questions after the death of a Michigan State University student.

The student died Saturday at a home off-campus in the overnight hours, but tonight the details around the case are still limited.

“There is always the potential when there’s loss of life for a criminal act to have occurred,” said East Lansing Police Captain Chad Connelly. “We’re not saying that happened here, but we’re not saying it did not either.”

“We want to do a thorough investigation which can include processing the scene, taking physical evidence, conducting interviews of people who were there. People who have first-hand knowledge people who were maybe there ahead of time who witnessed things but weren’t there at the time of the event,” Connelly said.

Police responded to a call for a medical assist in the 400 block of Stoddard Ave. and found four people who were passed out, including one who was unresponsive.

The other three people were taken to Sparrow Hospital to be treated. Police say alcohol was believed to be a factor.

A Michigan State University spokesman wouldn’t speak on camera, but did acknowledge the tragedy in a statement and said they have made social workers available for those who need them.

As for when the student who died will be identified- it’s still too soon to say.

“We understand and respect the community’s want and desire to know, but part of doing this thorough investigation is not letting out details that could hinder the investigation,” Connelly said. “Our detective bureau, very proud of the work they’re doing putting in extra hours working on this and a multitude of cases we have that are serious right now and we continue to investigate but it’s going to be an extensive process.”

6 News did learn the other three people found in the home have been released from the hospital.

But the medical examiner is waiting on toxicology reports which will help determine the cause of death.

That could take as long as six to eight weeks.