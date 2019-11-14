Veteran homelessness declines in Michigan by nearly 14 percent

LANSING — Veteran homelessness in the U.S. is continuing to drop, according to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

HUD estimates that out of the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in 2019, 22,740 veterans were found in sheltered settings. Another 14,345 veterans were found to be living in places not meant for human habitation.

To date, more than 11,000 veterans, many of whom are experiencing chronic forms of homelessness, found permanent housing and critically needed support services through the HUD-VASH program.

To date, 78 local communities and three states have declared an effective end to veteran homelessness and have created systems to help reduce homelessness among veterans.

To see how Michigan’s veteran homelessness population compares to the U.S., see the graph below.

The differences between Michigan and the U.S.’ homeless veteran population is that Michigan saw an increase in veteran homelessness between 2011 and 2015. After 2015, the homelessness declined.

In comparison, U.S. veteran homelessness has been on a decline since 2011 for each consecutive year.

Among Michigan counties, Eaton County, Livingston County, Marquette and Alger Counties all experienced the largest decrease in homeless veterans between 2011 and 2019, reducing its homeless veteran population by 100 percent.

Other Michigan counties that saw greater than a 50 percent decline in its homeless veteran population include:

Jackson City and County

Norton Shores/ Muskegon City and County

Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau Counties

Ann Arbor/ Washentaw County

Lansing/East Lansing/Ingham County

Flint/Genesee County

More information about VA’s homeless programs is available at VA.gov/homeless. More information about HUD’s program is available here. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless should contact their local VA Medical Center and ask to speak to a homeless coordinator or call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET.