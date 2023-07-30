LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While some states have approved medical and recreational use of marijuana, it remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government.

One veteran says this makes his life, and the lives of many other fellow veterans who suffer with PTSD, harder.

In 2021, a federal study showed that people who use cannabis for PTSD saw a decrease in their symptoms and, in some cases, were found to no longer considered to have PTSD.

But veterans across the country still can’t be prescribed cannabis, meaning their alternative is dozens of pills.

Anton Harb Jr. is an Iraq War veteran and like many returning home from combat, he suffers from PTSD. But when he went to the VFW hospital for help, their only answer was prescription drugs.

“When you look at resources that are actually available to the veterans, there’s one and it’s pills,” Harb said.

“I was on almost 20 different medications”

Harb says this is a sad reality that thousands of veterans face everyday. With being that medicated, it turns the person into a “walking zombie.”

“They make it so you can’t feel anything. It’s not that you’re not feeling anxiety or depression or the negative emotions, but you also don’t feel the positive emotions of happiness, joy and love,” Harb said.

He believes this why many veterans die by suicide. And when they reach out for alternatives, such as cannabis, the VFW hospitals can stop providing the medicine veterans need.

“What we’re seeing is physicians refusing to fill those prescriptions because the veteran has cannabis in their system,” Harb said.

Harb says all he’s trying to do is make sure veterans can choose what medicine is right for them. He also argues that the government should look at the “real issue:” big pharma.

Since becoming an activist, Harb has worked on a federal research program for cannabis, a nonprofit called the Veteran Access Program.

The group is meeting with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in September to discuss cannabis access for veterans suffering from PTSD.

“Fentanyl and xylazine and all these horrible substances that horrible people are making lots of money on. We need to focus our resources on making sure those are the people who are being held accountable under sensible drug policies instead of enforcing a plant,” Harb said.