GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Brad Stinson’s days revolve around helping other veterans who are dealing with PTSD or thoughts of suicide.

Even in one of his day jobs as a realtor, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Grand Rapids focuses on giving others information about their housing options and solving housing problems. On days like Memorial Day, he shares a common feeling with other veterans; survivor’s guilt.

“Every veteran that you talk to has known somebody that either took their life or were killed in action,” Stinson said. “I don’t know what’s harder to deal with: the ones that are killed in action or the ones that came home and decided to end their life. (For) me personally, I’ve been involved with both and I can tell you the ones that came home and decided to kill themselves, that was a hard one.”

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255

He encouraged everyone to reach out to a veteran on Memorial Day and ask them how they’re doing.

As part of his efforts to prevent veteran suicide, Stinson helped start an organization called 92 for 22. Members of the group walk 92 miles once a year in honor of the 22 veterans a day, on average, who die by suicide. That walk will happen in August this year but the group has a fundraiser coming up on June 2 as a partnership with the Taylor Foundation.

Corey Taylor is the frontman for the band Slipknot. He established the Taylor Foundation in May as a nonprofit to help service members and first responders affected by PTSD. The foundation identifies nonprofits in each city where Taylor will perform during his “Knotfest” tour and donates VIP passes to the show and other prizes to help those organizations raise money. Knotfest will be at Van Andel Arena at 6:30 p.m. on June 2.

Through the 92 for 22 website, the first 50 fans can register for a private, one-hour event with Corey Taylor, which will include an opportunity for photos with him. Fans can also purchase raffle tickets for a VIP experience, which includes two front-row tickets to the show and various memorabilia.

“If you know anything about Corey Taylor and his range from Slipknot, which is extremely heavy metal screaming music, to his latest song called ‘Home,’ where it’s just a piano and him singing, that dichotomy is amazing. He’s an amazing person. I cannot wait to see him,” Stinson said.

For people in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can always be reached at 1.800.273.8255 or online.