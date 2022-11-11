JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is partnering up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive for Veteran’s Day on Friday.

The drive will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

According to the Red Cross, someone needs blood in the U.S. every two seconds.

37% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, however, less than 10% do.

“These are vital for kids facing cancer, or people facing critical surgeries, patients living with single cell disease, or people who have gone through traumatic injuries,” said Scot Dinsmor, Donor Recruitment in Blood Services.

Friday’s drive is a way to bring together the community ahead of the holidays when the Red Cross says donations decrease.

“Folks are going to travel, they are going to spend time with their families, they are going to get away for the holidays, but we want to make sure that people are still keeping in mind those in need,” Dinsmor said.

Officials say just one donation can save up to three people’s lives.

As the need for blood is constant, the Red Cross says they are concerned about a severe flu season, which they believe could create challenges for maintaining a sufficient blood supply.

“What we are really focusing on is folks coming out during this holiday season and still giving with the main message that it is okay to give blood after getting a flu shot,” Dinsmor said.

Red Cross is looking for more donors and says any donation helps.