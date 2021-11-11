6 News Veterans Voices Special

Veterans Voices

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News paid tribute to America’s veterans this year with a special hosted by Chivon Kloepfer and Jorma Duran.

Over the past few years, 6 News has spent a lot of time talking about men from Michigan who earned America’s highest honors.

But this year, we noticed a new trend. Military men who finally came home after decades in distant lands.

In this special, we have stories ranging from a Charlotte man who was killed during Pearl Harbor and was honored by his community, to a Michigan veteran who is about to hit a major milestone.

To view that and a whole lot more, click on the video at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar