6 News Veterans Voices Special

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News paid tribute to America’s veterans this year with a special hosted by Chivon Kloepfer and Jorma Duran.

Over the past few years, 6 News has spent a lot of time talking about men from Michigan who earned America’s highest honors.

But this year, we noticed a new trend. Military men who finally came home after decades in distant lands.

In this special, we have stories ranging from a Charlotte man who was killed during Pearl Harbor and was honored by his community, to a Michigan veteran who is about to hit a major milestone.

To view that and a whole lot more, click on the video at the top of the page.