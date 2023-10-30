(NewsNation) — The USS New York, forged from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, is returning to New York City in honor of Veterans Day.

Named in memory of the victims of the terror attacks, the vessel’s motto is “Strength Forged through Sacrifice, Never Forget,” according to Military.com.

The amphibious transport dock ship will participate in New York City’s annual Veterans Day celebrations from Nov. 8-12.

“We are absolutely honored to return to our namesake city and look forward to engaging with the local community during our visit,” said Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of USS New York. “It’s especially meaningful to be in our city during Veterans Week where we have the opportunity to thank our nation’s veterans for their service and sacrifice.”

The USS New York is one of three amphibious transport dock ships named in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. The ship’s bow stem was cast using 7.5 tons of steel recovered from the wreckage.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at Pier 88 in Manhattan around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The ship will be open for public visitation on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.