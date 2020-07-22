Vice president of MI Board of Education calls on state leaders to address concerns surrounding schools reopening

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Pamela Pugh, Michigan Vice President of the State Board of Education is calling on Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Department of Education to ensure COVID-19 exposure risks are addressed prior to schools re-opening and in order for schools to remain open.

Pugh said there are a number of issues that she feels are being overlooked including how indoor air quality of school buildings will be addressed, if and how ventilation systems can support adequate airflow, how dormant plumbing will be flushed, or document who or when inspections, monitoring, and maintenance will occur.

“I can’t stand by idly and watch our children be the subjects of another failed experiment as the state rushes to reopen the economy,” Pugh said.

That’s why Pugh put together a panel of professionals who share her concerns. The virtual discussion included Lacetia Walker, a Mother of four and a Teacher Consultant for Detroit Public Schools, Claire Barnett MBA, Founder and Executive Director of the Healthy Schools Network, Donele Wilkins, Executive Director of the National Black Environmental Justice Network, and Karen Williams Weaver, Ph.D., Former Mayor of Flint Clinical Psychologist.

“This is a time for us to put some brakes on and be smart about the direction that we’re going,” Weaver said.

“We have several demands that we have collectively, teachers and educators and specialists across the state of Michigan have come up with as it relates to going back to face to face instruction,” Walker said.

Those demands include:

14 consecutive days of no new COVID cases in order to meet face to face

Regular and mandated COVID testing, we want daily temperature checks for students, we want masks to be worn by all students

Extended quarantine for anyone who tests positive

Class sizes that will allow for 6 feet of social distancing

PPE for students and teachers for the entire year

An independent agency to inspect school buildings to determine readiness

Plastic separators for teachers desks and possibly students desks

No need to use sick pay if a teacher gets COVID

Mandated statewide hotline to report discrepancies

“We all want the same thing we want school to start. But, and its a big but, those environments they have to be safe, they have to be healthy,” Weaver said.