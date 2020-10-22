Vice President Pence and Donald Trump Jr. making campaign stops in Michigan today

MICHIGAN – (WLNS) – Today Vice President Pence will be making a campaign stop in Michigan, to host a “Make America Great Again” Event.

According to information from the Pence team, the event is being held in Waterford Township with doors opening to the public at 10:30 am. Currently, the rally is expected to start at noon, and in order to attend you have to register online.

Following the Vice Presidents’ visit, Donald Trump Jr. will be holding an event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This event will take place at the Houghton County Memorial Airport and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm.

Like Vice President Pence’s event, attendees are required to register online.