AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County has identified the 48-year-old Onondaga man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Aurelius Township Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department has identified the man as 48-year-old Elijah Abbott of Onondaga, county officials said on Thursday.

Abbott’s car was traveling north on Waverly Road when it left the road and rolled, the sheriff’s department said. Abbott was thrown from the car and died on the scene.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information related to the accident to call the department at 517-676-8202.