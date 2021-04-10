Victim in critical condition, expected to survive after assault in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A victim was transported to the hostpital in serious condition but is expected to survive his wounds after suffering an assault on Friday night.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hunter Ridge on the south side of Lansing. When police arrived they found the victim in critical condition and transported them to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Lansing Police tell 6 News they have a male suspect in custody who was also injured during the fight.

Sargent Kyle Schlagel said police expect the suspect to be arraigned sometime on Saturday. He also added it appears as though the two involved in the incident know one another and there is no ongoing public safety threat at this time.