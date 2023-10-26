UPDATE: The family of the 30-year-old homicide victim, Sebastian Igafo-Teo, has released the following statement: “Sebastian Igafo-Teo, from a very close family, lived his whole life in Jackson, Michigan. He was a fun-loving father who loved life and his 4-year-old son. He enjoyed any and all DIY projects, playing video games and guitar and loved hanging out with his siblings and friends.“

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide early Wednesday morning on the 300 block of Randolph Street in Jackson.

Sebastian Igafo-Teo, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and neck area, in the kitchen area of the Randolph Street home at about 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sebastian Igafo-Teo, 30, was the victim of a stabbing homicide in Jackson, around midnight in the early hours of Oct. 25. (Photo/Igafo-Teo family)

A chase of the suspects, a 31-year-old male driver and a 27-year-old woman passenger, ended at 2:29 a.m. on Wednesday, when the truck crashed into a home on the 1300 block of East Ganson Street.

Both are being held at the Jackson County Jail, and will be arraigned on Thursday for charges connected to the stabbing death of Igafo-Teo.