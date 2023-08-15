LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred in Seville Township on Sunday.

The deceased victim has been identified as 49-year-old Jeremy Waldron.

The suspect has also been identified as 28-year-old Michael Hulings. The suspect is being charged with one count of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

The suspect’s bond has been set by Gratiot County District Court at $30,000.

The crash occurred on Aug. 13, shortly before 3 a.m. at the 10,000 Block of North Warner Road in Seville Township.

The victim was driving a motorcycle, and the suspect was driving an SUV.

After being struck by the vehicle, Jeremy Waldron was transported to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing where he died from his injuries.