The location of the accident at Colby Lake Road in Sciota Township.

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) — The name of the other teenager in a fatal car crash involving four Laingsburg teenagers Tuesday night has been released.

Dustin Winans, 16, died of his injuries from the accident on Tuesday at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, according to his obituary from Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes.

His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes in Laingsburg.

Visitation hours will be from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at the funeral home.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. on Sunday, at 750 E. Grand River Road in Laingsburg.

The other teenager killed in the crash was Keegan Schneeberger, 13, as previously reported.