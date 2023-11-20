LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police released video Monday capturing the moment Trooper Eric Brogger pulled a young man off the ledge of a highway overpass in Kent County.

The event happened Saturday Nov. 11, MSP said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

The youth was thinking about jumping off the M-6 overpass at U.S. 131.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self harm, including suicide, please call 988. This is the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline. It is staffed 24 hour a day.