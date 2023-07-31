MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WLNS) — Video shared by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office shows a car crashing into the Macomb County Jail after running over a small tree and a chain-link fence.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, a 43-year-old woman from Mount Clemens, was driving north on Elizabeth Road west of Groesbeck Highway.

Her vehicle went up a curb, hit a tension wire and struck a tree. The car then continued through the jail’s barbed wire chain-link fence and hit the building.

You can watch the video of the incident shared by the sheriff’s office in the video player above.

The driver told deputies that her vehicle suffered brake failure. Police say she showed no signs of intoxication.

She was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital and later released with minor injuries.

The driver is being charged for driving without insurance and reckless driving.