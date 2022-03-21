LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize the people or the cars in the video above?

The Lansing Police Department said they are subjects for a trash dumping at Bancroft Park. The park is located in the 1300 block of Otto St.

In the video that Lansing Police sent out on Facebook, you can see two people dumping trash from the back of a blue truck-bed.

When the video starts, there is already a large amount of trash on the ground. The two subjects are hurling the items quickly.

A couple seconds into the video, you can see the two subjects hurry off, get in their cars and drive off.

The video is a little blurry, but you can make out the general types of car.

If you know who these people are or who drives those cars, call police at 517-483-4600.