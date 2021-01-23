VIDEO: Next stop, Ford Field!

DeWitt, Mich (WLNS) – DeWitt’s football team (11-0) is off to Detroit for its Division 3 state title game versus River Rouge (9-1) and when the Panthers departed the high school, a little after 4 o’clock on Saturday afternoon, the community made sure to give them a proper send off.

Next stop Ford Field! The DeWitt community sending off the Panthers in style!



DeWitt takes on River Rouge in the D3 🏈 state title game tonight at 7:30. Stay with @AudreyDahlgren and myself for all the updates from Ford Field. pic.twitter.com/lVJ0JlSETR — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) January 23, 2021

The Panther Cheerleaders, who will be at the game, were there to cheer on their classmates, along with many of the players’ parents. Even the Panther Band made an appearance because it’s an exciting day for the entire community. All are fired up, for the ‘Boys in Blue.’

“We have been so excited”, Connie Pierce said. She is the Mother of DeWitt senior, Connor Pochert. “I think I’ve gotten maybe 12 hour of sleep in this past week. We’ve just been happy and excited. It’s just thrilling.”

This will be the Panthers sixth overall appearance in the title game (1989, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2013, 2020) and number five for coach Rob Zimmerman.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports Detroit.