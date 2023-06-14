A Facebook video of a foot race between a Flint Township police officer and a boy has gone viral.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — After a Flint Township police offer entered a foot race with a kid, the internet momentum quickly grew.

The video showing the neck-to-neck race between the boy and the officer went viral after a Facebook post yesterday from Flint Township Police Department.

“It’s not uncommon to find Officer Chism outside his patrol car spending time with the community,” Flint Township Police Department wrote in the Facebook post Tuesday.

“He skipped the gym this morning, but made up for it running some sprints this afternoon.”

The Facebook post had 13,000 views as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Earlier this spring, a boy in South Carolina undertook a similar competition with a sheriff’s deputy, which went viral after it was posted to Twitter.