LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A nurse in a questionable costume with an undisclosed criminal history prompted an internal review at McLaren Hospital in Lansing.

A TikTok creator says McLaren nurse reached out to her about photos posted last year that allegedly show nurse Christal Crowe wearing a costume with black makeup on her face resembling the racist caricature of “Blackface.”

That creator says that wasn’t the only thing she found concerning about Crowe’s history.

A TikTok video from user rx0rcist has been seen more than 245,000 times on the video app alone.

In the video, Savannah Sparks (who goes by rx0rcist on TikTok) shares several photos allegedly showing Crowe wearing a black afro wig and face makeup during a party last year.

Sparks, who used to be a pharmacist, says the tip came from a McLaren nurse.

Sparks called the photos “troubling,” especially from someone in healthcare.

“Who is entrusted in the community to provide care to anybody and everybody including Black patients, it’s pretty worrisome that she would be so brazen to don blackface and allow it to be posted on the internet,” said Sparks.

Sparks reviewed Crowe’s nursing license record and said Crowe had three operating while intoxicated or impaired related charges which she plead guilty to. None of which were reported to the state nursing board

6 News obtained our own copies of all the documents Sparks points to in the video.

She said other nurses tried to make complaints before but nothing was done. Sparks worries there’s a lack of accountability not just from Crowe, but also from McLaren.

“Everybody deserves to feel safe when they are at work and patients deserve to feel like they are getting equitable care,” she said.

A spokesperson from McLaren of Greater Lansing said they were aware of the video since Friday and have started an internal review.

“Last Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing became aware of a video on social media containing concerns about the conduct of a nurse at our facility.

We have initiated an internal review of the concerns and, at current, are addressing this matter.

McLaren has a safe and equitable environment in which to care for our entire community, and there is no place for intolerant acts or discriminatory behavior in our organization. We are committed to creating and maintaining a staff of respectful and professional clinically qualified health care workers.”

the hospital group said in a statement.

An official with the state’s licensing office said they received the complaint and it will move through their standard process.

We could not reach Crowe for comment about either of the claims.