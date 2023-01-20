PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities released dramatic video showing firefighters pulling a driver from an overturned car just seconds before a train barreled into it.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said that around 6:20 a.m. Friday it received a report of a two-car crash at the Shaver Road and W. Centre Avenue intersection. When they arrived, PDSP said authorities found one of the cars in the intersection with heavy frontend damage and a Jeep rolled on its side with someone still inside near the railroad tracks.

The driver told firefighters he had severe back pain and could not get out of the Jeep. Seconds later, the train crossing signal lights began to flash and the train could be heard approaching the crash scene, according to PDPS.

The video shows firefighters jumping into action and pulling the driver from the wrecked car just seconds before the train went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to PDPS.

The cause of the two-car crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PDPS at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.