WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident on W/B M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Washtenaw County.

The accident happened Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.

Six vehicles were involved in the accident after one driver failed to stop for congested traffic, rear-ending another car that was then pushed into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

Two people were transported to local hospitals for injuries. Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries occurred to any of the drivers.

The at-fault driver was issued a ticket for failing to stop within assured clear distance.

The Michigan State Police said via its Twitter post that the video clip is “an excellent example of being distracted and speeding while driving.”