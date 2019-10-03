VIDEO: Two young children in toy car pulled over by police

Napoleon, Mich. — A Napoleon Police Officer pulled over an unsuspecting pair Saturday morning when making his rounds.

Officer Albrecht jokingly pulled over two young children who were riding in a bright pink Mercedes-Benz. When he stopped, Albrecht asked to see a driver’s license and the children responded by putting the pedal to the metal and considering to drive away.

Abbi Van Andel posted the video of her children to Facebook, where it has received more than 16,000 views.

In the post, Van Andel wrote her two children “get busted for driving without a license and contemplate taking off.”

She later updated the Facebook post with a thank-you to the Napoleon Police Department:

“Wow, thanks guys for sharing our little birthday video! We are so thankful to live in a community where our officers not only round through regularly to make sure we’re all safe and doing well but also take a moment to have some unexpected fun with our littles! We love Napoleon PD.”