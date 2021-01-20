VIDEO: What to make of the Detroit Lions’ new regime with Michael Rothstein

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Detroit Lions have their new regime in place now that Dan Campbell’s hire is official in Motown. On Wednesday the Lions made it known that Campbell would be the team’s new head coach, yet he won’t be formally introduced until Thursday morning.

Campbell is making his way to Detroit from New Orleans, where he spent the last four years serving as the assistant head coach/ tight ends coach for the Saints, and overall, he has 22 total years of experience in the NFL (11 years as a player and 11 years as a coach).

Is he the right man for the job? What about new general manager Brad Holmes? How will the two get along with each other?

ESPN reporter Michael Rothstein joined Audrey Dahlgren to discuss both topics, along with his initial impression of Holmes and why the Lions’ fanbase should feel good about how the ownership group went about making these hires.