LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of people gathered in Lansing Monday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of 29-year-old Spencer Correia, who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Family and friends of Correia said they wanted to give the community an opportunity to remember and celebrate him.

“We’re here celebrating his life and raising awareness on safety on bikes. Just letting the community and the bike community give their condolences to everyone and for Spencer specifically,” said David Vasquez, a close friend of Correia.

Two other people were hospitalized in the crash, a 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. It is still under investigation.