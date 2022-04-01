LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the same place where 20-year-old Tomaz Shessia was shot and killed on the south side of Lansing was where his family and friends met tonight for his vigil.

They said it was a chance for them to hold tight to one another during this difficult time.

Last Wednesday, Lansing Police responded to a shooting on the 4200 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Pierce Rd. They found Shessia lying near the sidewalk with a gun shot wound. He died at the hospital.

“It broke my heart into a million trillion pieces,” said Serena Mackie, a friend of Shessia.

His sister, Breanna McKissic, said she too could not believe the news.

“It was shocking. I definitely hit the floor. I never expected that call. I miss him. I miss his voice,” said McKissic.

They remembered who he was and what he meant to them.

Dozens of Shessia’s closest friends and family huddled together in the cold and lit candles in his honor.

“Just being a goofy person. He was always such a loving and kind person,” said Mackie.

McKissic described her brother as someone who wore his heart on his sleeve.

“A person you can really… I’d say lean on,” McKissic said.

Now as Shessia’s loved ones lean on one another, McKissic encouraged them to hold tight to the memories they made with him.

“I hope that they can continue to pass those memories on and don’t forget him because he was a very kind person,” McKissic said.

The day Shessia was killed officers were able to track down both teenage suspects and take them into custody. They each are being charged with second degree murder.