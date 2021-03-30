Vigil on MSU’s campus honors victims of Atlanta spa shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight, dozens of people huddled around the Rock on MSU’s campus to honor the lives lost at the Atlanta spa shootings two weeks ago.

“This vigil is to stand in solidarity as Americans to fight against racism and hate,” said Meaghan Kozar, one organizer of the vigil.

A student who helped organize the vigil was Christine So.

She shared her own accounts of experiencing racism in America.

“You look like someone who works a fulltime job at panda express,” Christine said.

She said the recent shooting was just one of many anti-Asian hate crimes this year.

“Wake up. Recognize the systematic racism that is happening in the country,” Christine said.

According to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 150% in 2020.

For Christine, seeing tonight’s turnout meant the world to her.

“I’m just really touched by the people who came and showed their support. Regardless of being in a pandemic they still came masked up,” Christine said.

Nikunj Agarwal is an MSU student who came to the vigil. He said not even rain would keep him away.

“It just makes me feel proud that each one standing for each other and everybody’s there to support and lift each other up in difficult times,” Nikunj said.