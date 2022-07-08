GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Mustangs, GTOs and Corvettes are cruising over to Fitzgerald Park Saturday.

The Ledges Classic Car and Craft Show is back for its 33rd year.

Attracting more than 200 vintage muscle cars, both domestic and foreign, to Grand Ledge’s historic Fitzgerald Park, the celebration has a lot to offer for the aspiring motorhead.

This year’s show also includes a marketplace where guests can shop for a mix of fine hand-crafted hobby items.

For more information about the show, visit facebook.com/eatoncountyparks.