EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With nearly 15,000 signatures, a viral change.org petition is calling for Michigan State University classes to change to an online or hybrid format for the remainder of the semester.

The petition, started by change.org user Kameron Cone, reached 14,600 signatures in two days — just 400 signatures shy of its goal.

“After the egregious events that happened this week, student’s [sic] and faculty’s safety should not be treated lightly,” the petition reads.

“This is an urgent proposal, and is a stand for our fellow Spartans to safely and successfully finish the semester!”

Berkey Hall, one of the two buildings attacked Monday night, will be closed for the remainder of the semester.