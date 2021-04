LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Virg Bernero took to social media on Sunday to say he’s dropping out of the mayor race.

Bernero stated his wife and family forgave him for his past mistakes, but politics is less forgiving.

The Facebook post also went on to say, “With gratitude and love as my compass and with the unbound confidence in Lansing’s future, I end my quest for mayor.”