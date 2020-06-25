Virtual 5k running event to support Impression 5 Science Center, Michigan Youth Arts

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Courtland Consulting of East Lansing will be hosting a virtual 5k running event, with proceeds being split 50/50 to Impression 5 Science Center and Michigan Youth Arts.

Registration opened June 22, and the two-week challenges begin July 25th (see LAPSforLansing.org for more information).

The virtual 5k can be run on either August 1 and 2 or August 7and 8.



To guarantee a t-shirt by the event start, registration must be completed by Tuesday, July 14.

Courtland Consulting will still accept registrants after that date but be advised shirt pickup/delivery

cannot be guaranteed by the event start.

L.A.P.S. stands for Lansing Art Plus Science.

The two nonprofits that the funds will go toward Impression 5 and Michigan Youth Arts, help children and young adults to foster interest in these areas, both in Lansing and throughout the state of Michigan. Both organizations have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be involved in this fundraiser and thank the Lansing community in advance for your participation,” Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 said.

