Virtual discussion of elected officials on women’s leadership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s top female elected officials will join together virtually today and plan to celebrate International Women’s Day with a live conversation about women’s leadership.

Governor Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel will help lead the event that involves many other women leaders to talk about and celebrate various achievements.

Organizers say, they hope viewers can hear how they quote “choose to challenge” to create more pathways toward female leadership.

The virtual event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the secretary of state’s YouTube channel.