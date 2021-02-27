Virtual film festival “LUNAFEST” comes to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Girls on the Run Mid Michigan is hosting a virtual family-friendly film festival.

Today starting at noon, four short films by and about women will be shown covering topics from gender identity, body image and relationships, to name a few.

Tickets are $30 and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Mid Michigan, as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures.

Participants will have 48 hours to unlock the program once the event starts. Once the program is unlocked, they’ll have access to it for 24 hours.