Virtual film festival “LUNAFEST” comes to Mid-Michigan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Girls on the Run Mid Michigan is hosting a virtual family-friendly film festival.

Today starting at noon, four short films by and about women will be shown covering topics from gender identity, body image and relationships, to name a few.

Tickets are $30 and all proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Mid Michigan, as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures.

Participants will have 48 hours to unlock the program once the event starts. Once the program is unlocked, they’ll have access to it for 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar