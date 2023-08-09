LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) will again be hosting a virtual job fair to connect local school districts with prospective employees.

In support of Goal 7 of Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan, to increase the numbers of certified teachers in areas of shortage, MDE announced the 2023 Virtual Job Fairs for the Education Workforce, presented in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“From administrative assistants to teachers, principals to bus drivers, it takes a large number of educational staff working together to serve our students and their diverse needs,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice.

“Students deserve qualified school staff to assist them in their learning experiences, and job fairs are one way we are able to assist schools and districts in placing qualified staff in areas of need,” Rice explained.

The virtual job fair is open to employers of educators and educational support staff, as well as all individuals seeking to work in the education field.

The education workforce job fair will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For information and to register, visit the Education Workforce Job Fairs website.

For information on how to become a certified educator in Michigan, visit the Office of Educator Excellence website.