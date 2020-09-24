Virtual job fair in October to address shortage of care workers during COVID-19

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) –If you’re looking for a job, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Aging and Adult Services Agency and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is hosting a virtual job fair for Southeast Michigan employers to help address a shortage of direct care workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has worsened the existing shortage and created significant staffing demands for licensed long-term care organizations throughout Michigan. Support for home health agencies is needed more than ever.

The virtual job fair allows home health agencies the opportunity to highlight their organizations’ mission and vision, summarize current job opportunities, post a video about their organization, and talk with job seekers in a virtual platform.

“We are excited to partner with Detroit Area Agency on Aging on this unique way for job seekers and employers to connect,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, MDHHS senior deputy director at Aging and Adult Services Agency. “Michigan currently has a direct care worker shortage of 34,000 and this is one of several strategies we are pursuing to help build and support this important sector of the health care workforce.”

Event details

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Home health agencies looking to hire can sign up for a “virtual booth” at no cost until Oct. 13. Job seekers can sign up for the event at bit.ly/BrazenConnectMI.

“The older adults we serve rely on home care agencies to provide services that allow them to age in place,” said Ronald S. Taylor, president and chief executive officer at Detroit Area Agency on Aging. “We hope the virtual job fair will connect job seekers with a passion for supporting older adults to opportunities in the communities we serve.”

Virtual Job Fair events are hosted on the Brazen platform by MDHHS and are made possible thanks to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Office of Employment, which supports virtual job fair host organizations with the technical aspects of these events and assists with promoting them to job seekers in Michigan and beyond.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.